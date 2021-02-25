ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୮୯ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୫ ।୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଧୀରେ ଧୀରେ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୯ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୯୨୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୩୩୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୨୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 24th Feb
New Positive Cases: 89
In quarantine: 53
Local contacts: 36
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Balangir: 6
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 4
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 25, 2021
17. Sambalpur: 14
18. Sonepur: 5
19. Sundargarh: 8
20. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 90
Cumulative tested: 8255081
Positive: 336924
Recovered: 334333
Active cases: 623
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 25, 2021