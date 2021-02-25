LPG Price hiked for the third time this month. Find out the details here!
New Delhi, 25/2: For the third time this February the LPG Price is hiked. The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) increased the price of 14.2kg LPG cylinder by Rs 25 on Thursday. Earlier, the prices were increased on February 4 and February 14.
In December, the price of LPG cylinder was increased twice. On December 1, its rate was increased from Rs 594 to Rs 644 and then on December 15, its price was again increased to Rs 694. That is, 100 rupees was increased within a month. The prices remained stable in January.
The price is raised by Rs 25, taking it to Rs 794. So far in this month, the price of LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 100.
The prices of petrol and diesel are touching sky high and the LPG hike will add additional burden on people.