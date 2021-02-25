Actor Payel Sarkar Joins BJP ahead of Bengal Elections, new additions in TMC too

-
Kolkata, 25/2: Bengali Actor Payel Sarkar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the presence of Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s Bengal unit chief, in Kolkata on Thursday.
In the upcoming West Bengal election, BJP and TMC are expected to have a close fight. Therefore both the parties are roping in Film stars. Last week Actor Yash Dasgupta joined BJP in presence of the party’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday.
West Bengal: Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP, in Kolkata. State party chief Dilip Ghosh and national president JP Nadda also present. pic.twitter.com/dmzMLGpZoW
— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021
Actors Raj Chakraborty, Kanchan Mullick, Sayoni Ghosh, and cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.