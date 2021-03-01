9-year-old girl conquers Mount Kilimanjaro. Know details!

-
Anantapur, 1/3: A nine-year-old Andhra Pradesh girl has conquered Mount Kilimanjaro. It is located in Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is the African continent’s highest peak.
The girl’s name is Ritwika Sree and she is from Anantapur. She became the world’s second youngest and Asia’s youngest girl to scale Mount Kilimanjaro.
Ritwika climbed to Gilman’s point at 5,681 meters above sea level.
Gandham Chandrudu, Collector and District Magistrate of Anantapur, congratulated Ritwika Sree in a post on Twitter.
“Congratulations to Ritwika Sree of Anantapur for becoming the world’s second youngest and Asia’s youngest girl to scale Mt Kilimanjaro. You have grabbed the opportunities despite many odds. Keep inspiring,” Gandham Chandrudu said.
Congratulations to Ritwika Sree of Ananthapur for becoming the world’s second youngest& Asia’s youngest girl to scale Mt Kilimanjaro. You have grabbed the opportunities despite many odds.Keep inspiring@ysjagan #APGovtSupports#AndhraPradeshCM#PowerofGirlChild pic.twitter.com/Xu8LZw8OVz
— Gandham Chandrudu IAS (@ChandruduIAS) February 28, 2021