୯୦ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ମାର୍ଗାରେଟଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ଫାଇଜର ଟିକା

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 68,017,832
    World
    Confirmed: 68,017,832
    Active: 19,355,571
    Recovered: 47,109,958
    Death: 1,552,303
  • USA 15,370,339
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,370,339
    Active: 6,096,224
    Recovered: 8,983,641
    Death: 290,474
  • India 9,705,005
    India
    Confirmed: 9,705,005
    Active: 384,954
    Recovered: 9,179,046
    Death: 141,005
  • Brazil 6,628,065
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,628,065
    Active: 649,610
    Recovered: 5,801,067
    Death: 177,388
  • Russia 2,515,009
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,515,009
    Active: 489,324
    Recovered: 1,981,526
    Death: 44,159
  • Italy 1,742,557
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,742,557
    Active: 748,819
    Recovered: 933,132
    Death: 60,606
  • UK 1,737,960
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,737,960
    Active: 1,676,526
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 61,434
  • Germany 1,200,006
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,200,006
    Active: 317,167
    Recovered: 863,300
    Death: 19,539
  • Turkey 860,432
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 860,432
    Active: 409,059
    Recovered: 436,270
    Death: 15,103
  • Pakistan 423,179
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 423,179
    Active: 44,218
    Recovered: 370,474
    Death: 8,487
  • China 86,646
    China
    Confirmed: 86,646
    Active: 280
    Recovered: 81,732
    Death: 4,634

ଲଣ୍ଡନ, ୮ା୧୨: ବ୍ରିଟେନରେ କୋଭିଡ-୨୯ ବିରୋଧରେ ଟିକାକରଣ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଜଣେ ୯୦ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ବୃଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ବିଶ୍ୱର ପ୍ରଥମ ଫାଇଜର ଟିକା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ତାଙ୍କର ନାମ ହେଉଛି ମାର୍ଗାରେଟ କିନାନ । ପ୍ରଥମ ଦେଶ ଭାବେ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ କରୋନା ଟିକା ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିଛି । ତେବେ ପ୍ରଥମ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଭାବେ ଟିକା ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିବାରୁ ମାର୍ଗାରେଟ ବେଶ ଖୁସି ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଥିବା ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

