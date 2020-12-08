୯୦ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ମାର୍ଗାରେଟଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ଫାଇଜର ଟିକା

-
World
68,017,832
WorldConfirmed: 68,017,832Active: 19,355,571Recovered: 47,109,958Death: 1,552,303
-
USA
15,370,339
USAConfirmed: 15,370,339Active: 6,096,224Recovered: 8,983,641Death: 290,474
-
India
9,705,005
IndiaConfirmed: 9,705,005Active: 384,954Recovered: 9,179,046Death: 141,005
-
Brazil
6,628,065
BrazilConfirmed: 6,628,065Active: 649,610Recovered: 5,801,067Death: 177,388
-
Russia
2,515,009
RussiaConfirmed: 2,515,009Active: 489,324Recovered: 1,981,526Death: 44,159
-
Italy
1,742,557
ItalyConfirmed: 1,742,557Active: 748,819Recovered: 933,132Death: 60,606
-
UK
1,737,960
UKConfirmed: 1,737,960Active: 1,676,526Recovered: N/ADeath: 61,434
-
Germany
1,200,006
GermanyConfirmed: 1,200,006Active: 317,167Recovered: 863,300Death: 19,539
-
Turkey
860,432
TurkeyConfirmed: 860,432Active: 409,059Recovered: 436,270Death: 15,103
-
Pakistan
423,179
PakistanConfirmed: 423,179Active: 44,218Recovered: 370,474Death: 8,487
-
China
86,646
ChinaConfirmed: 86,646Active: 280Recovered: 81,732Death: 4,634
ଲଣ୍ଡନ, ୮ା୧୨: ବ୍ରିଟେନରେ କୋଭିଡ-୨୯ ବିରୋଧରେ ଟିକାକରଣ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଜଣେ ୯୦ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ବୃଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ବିଶ୍ୱର ପ୍ରଥମ ଫାଇଜର ଟିକା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ତାଙ୍କର ନାମ ହେଉଛି ମାର୍ଗାରେଟ କିନାନ । ପ୍ରଥମ ଦେଶ ଭାବେ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ କରୋନା ଟିକା ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିଛି । ତେବେ ପ୍ରଥମ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଭାବେ ଟିକା ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିବାରୁ ମାର୍ଗାରେଟ ବେଶ ଖୁସି ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଥିବା ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।