Covid Vaccine at Rs 250 per Dose!!

Bengaluru, 8/12: World’s largest vaccine producer by volume, Serum Institue of India, is close to signing a supply contract with the Centre and likely to fix prices at ₹ 250 per dose of the vaccine.

CEO Adar Poonawalla had earlier said the vaccine would be priced at 1,000 rupees per dose in India’s private market, but governments signing large supply deals would likely buy it at lower prices. SII will focus on supplying the vaccine In India first, before going to other countries.