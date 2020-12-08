Covid Vaccine at Rs 250 per Dose!!

-
World
68,016,572
WorldConfirmed: 68,016,572Active: 19,354,897Recovered: 47,109,374Death: 1,552,301
-
USA
15,370,339
USAConfirmed: 15,370,339Active: 6,096,224Recovered: 8,983,641Death: 290,474
-
India
9,705,005
IndiaConfirmed: 9,705,005Active: 384,954Recovered: 9,179,046Death: 141,005
-
Brazil
6,628,065
BrazilConfirmed: 6,628,065Active: 649,610Recovered: 5,801,067Death: 177,388
-
Russia
2,515,009
RussiaConfirmed: 2,515,009Active: 489,324Recovered: 1,981,526Death: 44,159
-
Italy
1,742,557
ItalyConfirmed: 1,742,557Active: 748,819Recovered: 933,132Death: 60,606
-
UK
1,737,960
UKConfirmed: 1,737,960Active: 1,676,526Recovered: N/ADeath: 61,434
-
Germany
1,200,006
GermanyConfirmed: 1,200,006Active: 317,167Recovered: 863,300Death: 19,539
-
Turkey
860,432
TurkeyConfirmed: 860,432Active: 409,059Recovered: 436,270Death: 15,103
-
Pakistan
423,179
PakistanConfirmed: 423,179Active: 44,218Recovered: 370,474Death: 8,487
-
China
86,646
ChinaConfirmed: 86,646Active: 280Recovered: 81,732Death: 4,634
Bengaluru, 8/12: World’s largest vaccine producer by volume, Serum Institue of India, is close to signing a supply contract with the Centre and likely to fix prices at ₹ 250 per dose of the vaccine.
CEO Adar Poonawalla had earlier said the vaccine would be priced at 1,000 rupees per dose in India’s private market, but governments signing large supply deals would likely buy it at lower prices. SII will focus on supplying the vaccine In India first, before going to other countries.