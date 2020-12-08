Home Minister calls Farmers for talks at 7pm

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
New Delhi, 8/12: Home Minister Amit Shah has called the protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm this evening. The meeting is called a day before the sixth round of discussion between the farmers and Government.

The Home Minister’s invite emerged on a day a nationwide Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers hit road and rail traffic in parts of the country, blocked highways, and shut down markets, affecting supplies.

“I received a phone call. Amit Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm,” said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
