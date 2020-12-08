Home Minister calls Farmers for talks at 7pm

COVID-19 Updates World 68,033,211 World Confirmed: 68,033,211 Active: 19,352,086 Recovered: 47,128,355 Death: 1,552,770

USA 15,370,339 USA Confirmed: 15,370,339 Active: 6,096,224 Recovered: 8,983,641 Death: 290,474

India 9,705,005 India Confirmed: 9,705,005 Active: 384,954 Recovered: 9,179,046 Death: 141,005

Brazil 6,628,065 Brazil Confirmed: 6,628,065 Active: 649,610 Recovered: 5,801,067 Death: 177,388

Russia 2,515,009 Russia Confirmed: 2,515,009 Active: 489,324 Recovered: 1,981,526 Death: 44,159

Italy 1,742,557 Italy Confirmed: 1,742,557 Active: 748,819 Recovered: 933,132 Death: 60,606

UK 1,737,960 UK Confirmed: 1,737,960 Active: 1,676,526 Recovered: N/A Death: 61,434

Germany 1,200,006 Germany Confirmed: 1,200,006 Active: 317,167 Recovered: 863,300 Death: 19,539

Turkey 860,432 Turkey Confirmed: 860,432 Active: 409,059 Recovered: 436,270 Death: 15,103

Pakistan 423,179 Pakistan Confirmed: 423,179 Active: 44,218 Recovered: 370,474 Death: 8,487

China 86,646 China Confirmed: 86,646 Active: 280 Recovered: 81,732 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 8/12: Home Minister Amit Shah has called the protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm this evening. The meeting is called a day before the sixth round of discussion between the farmers and Government.

The Home Minister’s invite emerged on a day a nationwide Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers hit road and rail traffic in parts of the country, blocked highways, and shut down markets, affecting supplies.

“I received a phone call. Amit Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm,” said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.