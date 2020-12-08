Mehbooba Mufti claims she’s “Detained once again”

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
Srinagar, 8/12: In a video posted by former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti claimed she had been “detained once again” inside her residence in Srinagar by authorities. The People’s Democratic Party President tweeted videos of her demanding that the gates of her home premises be unlocked so that she could come out.

“Illegal detention has become GOI’s favorite go-to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes,” she tweeted today.”GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked,” she tweeted along with the videos.

Interestingly enough the door appeared to be locked from inside, in the video. Knocking on the gate, she is heard saying, “Open the doors, I have to go out…Please show me the papers. Under what law have you detained me?” “Later the Lt Governor and others will say we didn’t detain her…what kind of joke is this,” she is heard saying.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
