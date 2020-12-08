Mehbooba Mufti claims she’s “Detained once again”

COVID-19 Updates World 68,033,211 World Confirmed: 68,033,211 Active: 19,352,086 Recovered: 47,128,355 Death: 1,552,770

USA 15,370,339 USA Confirmed: 15,370,339 Active: 6,096,224 Recovered: 8,983,641 Death: 290,474

India 9,705,005 India Confirmed: 9,705,005 Active: 384,954 Recovered: 9,179,046 Death: 141,005

Brazil 6,628,065 Brazil Confirmed: 6,628,065 Active: 649,610 Recovered: 5,801,067 Death: 177,388

Russia 2,515,009 Russia Confirmed: 2,515,009 Active: 489,324 Recovered: 1,981,526 Death: 44,159

Italy 1,742,557 Italy Confirmed: 1,742,557 Active: 748,819 Recovered: 933,132 Death: 60,606

UK 1,737,960 UK Confirmed: 1,737,960 Active: 1,676,526 Recovered: N/A Death: 61,434

Germany 1,200,006 Germany Confirmed: 1,200,006 Active: 317,167 Recovered: 863,300 Death: 19,539

Turkey 860,432 Turkey Confirmed: 860,432 Active: 409,059 Recovered: 436,270 Death: 15,103

Pakistan 423,179 Pakistan Confirmed: 423,179 Active: 44,218 Recovered: 370,474 Death: 8,487

China 86,646 China Confirmed: 86,646 Active: 280 Recovered: 81,732 Death: 4,634

Srinagar, 8/12: In a video posted by former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti claimed she had been “detained once again” inside her residence in Srinagar by authorities. The People’s Democratic Party President tweeted videos of her demanding that the gates of her home premises be unlocked so that she could come out.

“Illegal detention has become GOI’s favorite go-to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes,” she tweeted today.”GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked,” she tweeted along with the videos.

Interestingly enough the door appeared to be locked from inside, in the video. Knocking on the gate, she is heard saying, “Open the doors, I have to go out…Please show me the papers. Under what law have you detained me?” “Later the Lt Governor and others will say we didn’t detain her…what kind of joke is this,” she is heard saying.