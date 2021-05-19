ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୯୨୫ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
165,096,685
WorldConfirmed: 165,096,685Active: 16,343,776Recovered: 145,330,488Death: 3,422,421
-
USA
33,775,147
USAConfirmed: 33,775,147Active: 5,920,488Recovered: 27,253,327Death: 601,332
-
India
25,592,273
IndiaConfirmed: 25,592,273Active: 3,189,911Recovered: 22,118,072Death: 284,290
-
Brazil
15,735,485
BrazilConfirmed: 15,735,485Active: 1,048,497Recovered: 14,247,609Death: 439,379
-
Turkey
5,139,485
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,139,485Active: 123,054Recovered: 4,971,245Death: 45,186
-
Russia
4,965,676
RussiaConfirmed: 4,965,676Active: 266,924Recovered: 4,581,787Death: 116,965
-
UK
4,450,392
UKConfirmed: 4,450,392Active: 40,754Recovered: 4,281,947Death: 127,691
-
Italy
4,167,025
ItalyConfirmed: 4,167,025Active: 315,308Recovered: 3,727,220Death: 124,497
-
Germany
3,618,314
GermanyConfirmed: 3,618,314Active: 190,710Recovered: 3,340,400Death: 87,204
-
Pakistan
886,184
PakistanConfirmed: 886,184Active: 66,377Recovered: 799,951Death: 19,856
-
China
90,908
ChinaConfirmed: 90,908Active: 296Recovered: 85,976Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୯୨୫ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୮୮ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୮୫୫ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୪ ହଜାର ୫୭୪ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୧ ହଜାର ୯୧୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୩୪୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୦୧ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
