ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୯୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 105,457,587
    World
    Confirmed: 105,457,587
    Active: 25,858,724
    Recovered: 77,303,287
    Death: 2,295,576
  • USA 27,273,890
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,273,890
    Active: 9,775,273
    Recovered: 17,031,629
    Death: 466,988
  • India 10,803,533
    India
    Confirmed: 10,803,533
    Active: 152,363
    Recovered: 10,496,308
    Death: 154,862
  • Brazil 9,397,769
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,397,769
    Active: 877,123
    Recovered: 8,291,763
    Death: 228,883
  • Russia 3,934,606
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,934,606
    Active: 445,379
    Recovered: 3,413,495
    Death: 75,732
  • UK 3,892,459
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,892,459
    Active: 1,953,699
    Recovered: 1,828,510
    Death: 110,250
  • Italy 2,597,446
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,597,446
    Active: 430,277
    Recovered: 2,076,928
    Death: 90,241
  • Turkey 2,508,988
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,508,988
    Active: 86,322
    Recovered: 2,396,199
    Death: 26,467
  • Germany 2,265,536
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,265,536
    Active: 196,451
    Recovered: 2,008,200
    Death: 60,885
  • Pakistan 551,842
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 551,842
    Active: 32,454
    Recovered: 507,502
    Death: 11,886
  • China 89,669
    China
    Confirmed: 89,669
    Active: 1,304
    Recovered: 83,729
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୫୮ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ହଜାର ୪୬୬ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୬୧୧ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୮୯୪ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଓ କଟକରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୬ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

 

