ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୯୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୫୮ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ହଜାର ୪୬୬ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୬୧୧ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୮୯୪ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଓ କଟକରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୬ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 4th Feb, 2021

New Positive Cases: 97

In quarantine: 58

Local contacts: 39

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 16

