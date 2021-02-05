ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୯୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 105,457,587Active: 25,858,724Recovered: 77,303,287Death: 2,295,576
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,273,890Active: 9,775,273Recovered: 17,031,629Death: 466,988
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,803,533Active: 152,363Recovered: 10,496,308Death: 154,862
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,397,769Active: 877,123Recovered: 8,291,763Death: 228,883
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,934,606Active: 445,379Recovered: 3,413,495Death: 75,732
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,892,459Active: 1,953,699Recovered: 1,828,510Death: 110,250
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,597,446Active: 430,277Recovered: 2,076,928Death: 90,241
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,508,988Active: 86,322Recovered: 2,396,199Death: 26,467
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,265,536Active: 196,451Recovered: 2,008,200Death: 60,885
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 551,842Active: 32,454Recovered: 507,502Death: 11,886
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,669Active: 1,304Recovered: 83,729Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୯୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୫୮ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ହଜାର ୪୬୬ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୬୧୧ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୮୯୪ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଓ କଟକରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୬ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 4th Feb, 2021
New Positive Cases: 97
In quarantine: 58
Local contacts: 39
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 16
20. Sambalpur: 2
21. Sundargarh: 16
22. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 112
Cumulative tested: 7819907
Positive: 335466
Recovered: 332611
Active cases: 894
