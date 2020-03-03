Corona fear : No handshake between England and Sri Lanka players

Colombo,3/3: Sri Lanka will play two Test matches against England. England cricketers will tour Sri Lanka for this. In the midst of all this, there have been reports that England players will not shake hands with members of the Sri Lankan team for fear of influenza-like coronavirus infection in China. “England players will greet the members of the Sri Lankan team with a brush of fist,” said England cricket captain Joe Root.

It is said that after a recent tour of South Africa, some members of the England team suffered from abdominal pain and flu. So the England team will take such precautions. The medical team suggested that it could not cause bacterial or viral infections. In addition, regularly every member of the team will keep their hands clean through gels and wipers, Joe Root said.