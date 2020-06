A low pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours

Bhubaneswar,7/6: According to the reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

The IMD also predicted that the Southwest monsoon is likely to come to Odisha within a week. Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Koraput, and Nabarangapur will be expected to receive more rain from June 10.