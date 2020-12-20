A Physically Challenged Woman Burnt to Death in Andhra; Her last Whatsapp message read….

-
World
76,680,541
WorldConfirmed: 76,680,541Active: 21,188,385Recovered: 53,799,176Death: 1,692,980
-
USA
18,078,009
USAConfirmed: 18,078,009Active: 7,209,160Recovered: 10,545,445Death: 323,404
-
India
10,031,659
IndiaConfirmed: 10,031,659Active: 305,744Recovered: 9,580,402Death: 145,513
-
Brazil
7,213,155
BrazilConfirmed: 7,213,155Active: 804,035Recovered: 6,222,764Death: 186,356
-
Russia
2,848,377
RussiaConfirmed: 2,848,377Active: 521,862Recovered: 2,275,657Death: 50,858
-
Turkey
2,004,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,004,285Active: 207,366Recovered: 1,779,068Death: 17,851
-
UK
2,004,219
UKConfirmed: 2,004,219Active: 1,937,144Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,075
-
Italy
1,938,083
ItalyConfirmed: 1,938,083Active: 620,166Recovered: 1,249,470Death: 68,447
-
Germany
1,493,961
GermanyConfirmed: 1,493,961Active: 382,047Recovered: 1,085,500Death: 26,414
-
Pakistan
457,288
PakistanConfirmed: 457,288Active: 40,553Recovered: 407,405Death: 9,330
-
China
86,829
ChinaConfirmed: 86,829Active: 309Recovered: 81,886Death: 4,634
Vijayawada, 20/12: A 22-year old woman was burnt to death in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh on Friday night. The woman had sent a WhatsApp message to all her contacts before she was found dead.
The message read, “My WhatsApp won’t work any more… please don’t try to meet me any more.”
The woman’s body was found near a pond in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The deceased woman was identified as Ummaneni Bhuvaneswari. She was a resident of Kammapalem. Bhuvaneswari’s mother told the cops that she spoke to her daughter at 6.49 pm in the evening. Bhuvaneswari told her mother that she would reach home in half an hour. When she did not return home by 7.30 pm, her mother tried to call her but the phone was switched off.