A Physically Challenged Woman Burnt to Death in Andhra; Her last Whatsapp message read….

Vijayawada, 20/12: A 22-year old woman was burnt to death in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh on Friday night. The woman had sent a WhatsApp message to all her contacts before she was found dead.

The message read, “My WhatsApp won’t work any more… please don’t try to meet me any more.”

The woman’s body was found near a pond in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The deceased woman was identified as Ummaneni Bhuvaneswari. She was a resident of Kammapalem.  Bhuvaneswari’s mother told the cops that she spoke to her daughter at 6.49 pm in the evening. Bhuvaneswari told her mother that she would reach home in half an hour. When she did not return home by 7.30 pm, her mother tried to call her but the phone was switched off.

