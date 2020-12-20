Nepal PM dissolves Parliament, Feud in the party suspected

FeaturedInternationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 76,680,541
    World
    Confirmed: 76,680,541
    Active: 21,188,385
    Recovered: 53,799,176
    Death: 1,692,980
  • USA 18,078,009
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,078,009
    Active: 7,209,160
    Recovered: 10,545,445
    Death: 323,404
  • India 10,031,659
    India
    Confirmed: 10,031,659
    Active: 305,744
    Recovered: 9,580,402
    Death: 145,513
  • Brazil 7,213,155
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,213,155
    Active: 804,035
    Recovered: 6,222,764
    Death: 186,356
  • Russia 2,848,377
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,848,377
    Active: 521,862
    Recovered: 2,275,657
    Death: 50,858
  • Turkey 2,004,285
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,004,285
    Active: 207,366
    Recovered: 1,779,068
    Death: 17,851
  • UK 2,004,219
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,004,219
    Active: 1,937,144
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 67,075
  • Italy 1,938,083
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,938,083
    Active: 620,166
    Recovered: 1,249,470
    Death: 68,447
  • Germany 1,493,961
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,493,961
    Active: 382,047
    Recovered: 1,085,500
    Death: 26,414
  • Pakistan 457,288
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 457,288
    Active: 40,553
    Recovered: 407,405
    Death: 9,330
  • China 86,829
    China
    Confirmed: 86,829
    Active: 309
    Recovered: 81,886
    Death: 4,634

Kathmandu, 20/12: The Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has dissolved the country’s parliament on Sunday. A feud in the party is doing the rounds in the national media.

The decision to dissolve the house of representatives was taken on the morning of Sunday after the talks with party co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda failed.

Legal and political experts have termed this move unconstitutional, “It’s a coup on the constitution by the executive head,” said Dr Bhimarjun Acharya, constitutional lawyer.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.