Nepal PM dissolves Parliament, Feud in the party suspected

Kathmandu, 20/12: The Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has dissolved the country’s parliament on Sunday. A feud in the party is doing the rounds in the national media.

The decision to dissolve the house of representatives was taken on the morning of Sunday after the talks with party co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda failed.

Legal and political experts have termed this move unconstitutional, “It’s a coup on the constitution by the executive head,” said Dr Bhimarjun Acharya, constitutional lawyer.