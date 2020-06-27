A second wave of Coronavirus will be worse

The lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus around the world has begun to lift. But is Coronavirus ended? .The simple answer is a big “NO”.If the lockdown is lifted too early, there is a huge chance of the second wave of Coronavirus which will be much worse.

In 1918, the influenza pandemic, also known as the Spanish flu, infected 500 million people worldwide and proved fatal for an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims. But the more devastating effect of Spanish flu was caused by the second wave of Coronavirus.