A Stray Dog takes on a Lion. Watch the Video to Know more!

New Delhi, 11/1: In a viral video shared by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, a stray dog is seen taking on a lioness. In this unusual fight, the lioness could be seen chasing the dog as tourists from a jeep watched the fight.

The video showed the lion chasing a barking dog. Eventually, both of them indulged in a fight, where the dog escaped unscratched. It was approached by the lioness again and the dog showed immense courage to fight back. Finally, the lioness got scared and ran away.

Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction. @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/lNu7X4ALm5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2021

The video has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times on the microblogging platform, collecting a ton of amazing reactions.