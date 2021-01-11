A Stray Dog takes on a Lion. Watch the Video to Know more!

-
World
90,748,518
WorldConfirmed: 90,748,518Active: 23,911,632Recovered: 64,892,492Death: 1,944,394
-
USA
22,917,334
USAConfirmed: 22,917,334Active: 9,050,569Recovered: 13,483,490Death: 383,275
-
India
10,467,431
IndiaConfirmed: 10,467,431Active: 223,324Recovered: 10,092,909Death: 151,198
-
Brazil
8,105,790
BrazilConfirmed: 8,105,790Active: 734,999Recovered: 7,167,651Death: 203,140
-
Russia
3,425,269
RussiaConfirmed: 3,425,269Active: 562,321Recovered: 2,800,675Death: 62,273
-
UK
3,072,349
UKConfirmed: 3,072,349Active: 1,583,951Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 81,431
-
Turkey
2,326,256
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,326,256Active: 105,299Recovered: 2,198,150Death: 22,807
-
Italy
2,276,491
ItalyConfirmed: 2,276,491Active: 579,932Recovered: 1,617,804Death: 78,755
-
Germany
1,929,353
GermanyConfirmed: 1,929,353Active: 342,419Recovered: 1,545,500Death: 41,434
-
Pakistan
504,293
PakistanConfirmed: 504,293Active: 35,246Recovered: 458,371Death: 10,676
-
China
87,536
ChinaConfirmed: 87,536Active: 673Recovered: 82,229Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 11/1: In a viral video shared by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, a stray dog is seen taking on a lioness. In this unusual fight, the lioness could be seen chasing the dog as tourists from a jeep watched the fight.
The video showed the lion chasing a barking dog. Eventually, both of them indulged in a fight, where the dog escaped unscratched. It was approached by the lioness again and the dog showed immense courage to fight back. Finally, the lioness got scared and ran away.
Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction. @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/lNu7X4ALm5
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2021
The video has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times on the microblogging platform, collecting a ton of amazing reactions.