A Street Vendor’s Daughter has Topped Class 12 Board Exams!

COVID-19 Updates World 126,708,441 World Confirmed: 126,708,441 Active: 21,749,728 Recovered: 102,178,865 Death: 2,779,848

USA 30,853,032 USA Confirmed: 30,853,032 Active: 7,016,622 Recovered: 23,275,268 Death: 561,142

Brazil 12,407,323 Brazil Confirmed: 12,407,323 Active: 1,275,902 Recovered: 10,824,095 Death: 307,326

India 11,908,910 India Confirmed: 11,908,910 Active: 452,612 Recovered: 11,295,023 Death: 161,275

Russia 4,501,859 Russia Confirmed: 4,501,859 Active: 284,681 Recovered: 4,120,161 Death: 97,017

UK 4,325,315 UK Confirmed: 4,325,315 Active: 430,366 Recovered: 3,768,434 Death: 126,515

Italy 3,488,619 Italy Confirmed: 3,488,619 Active: 566,711 Recovered: 2,814,652 Death: 107,256

Turkey 3,149,094 Turkey Confirmed: 3,149,094 Active: 197,285 Recovered: 2,921,037 Death: 30,772

Germany 2,754,002 Germany Confirmed: 2,754,002 Active: 210,099 Recovered: 2,467,600 Death: 76,303

Pakistan 649,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 649,824 Active: 42,384 Recovered: 593,282 Death: 14,158

China 90,159 China Confirmed: 90,159 Active: 161 Recovered: 85,362 Death: 4,636

Patna, 27/3: Results of Class 12th Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) were announced on Friday. 78.04% of students who had appeared for the exams, passed successfully. Vijay Kumar Chaudhery, Education Minister of Bihar announced the result along with the BSEB president in Patna, on Friday.

In an inspirational story, Bihar’s Nalanda district’s Sonali Kumari became the state topper in Science. She obtained 471 marks out of 500. Sonali’s father is a street vendor who sells food items on a cart near the Bihar Sharif Bus stand.

She says that she utilized the time she got during the coronavirus lockdown for self-studying. Thanking her tuition teacher Jeet, she informed that he would come to her home every day even during the lockdown to teach her. Jeet used to give his mobile phone to her so that she could attend online classes and access study materials online, she said.

“It was an extremely difficult life during the lockdown period, still my father (Chunni Lal) encouraged me to study even as it was extremely difficult for him to earn money. I want to prepare for civil service examination and become district magistrate one day,” she added.