A Street Vendor’s Daughter has Topped Class 12 Board Exams!

FeaturedEducationNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 126,708,441
    World
    Confirmed: 126,708,441
    Active: 21,749,728
    Recovered: 102,178,865
    Death: 2,779,848
  • USA 30,853,032
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,853,032
    Active: 7,016,622
    Recovered: 23,275,268
    Death: 561,142
  • Brazil 12,407,323
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,407,323
    Active: 1,275,902
    Recovered: 10,824,095
    Death: 307,326
  • India 11,908,910
    India
    Confirmed: 11,908,910
    Active: 452,612
    Recovered: 11,295,023
    Death: 161,275
  • Russia 4,501,859
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,501,859
    Active: 284,681
    Recovered: 4,120,161
    Death: 97,017
  • UK 4,325,315
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,325,315
    Active: 430,366
    Recovered: 3,768,434
    Death: 126,515
  • Italy 3,488,619
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,488,619
    Active: 566,711
    Recovered: 2,814,652
    Death: 107,256
  • Turkey 3,149,094
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,149,094
    Active: 197,285
    Recovered: 2,921,037
    Death: 30,772
  • Germany 2,754,002
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,754,002
    Active: 210,099
    Recovered: 2,467,600
    Death: 76,303
  • Pakistan 649,824
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 649,824
    Active: 42,384
    Recovered: 593,282
    Death: 14,158
  • China 90,159
    China
    Confirmed: 90,159
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,362
    Death: 4,636

Patna, 27/3: Results of Class 12th Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) were announced on Friday. 78.04% of students who had appeared for the exams, passed successfully. Vijay Kumar Chaudhery, Education Minister of Bihar announced the result along with the BSEB president in Patna, on Friday.

In an inspirational story, Bihar’s Nalanda district’s Sonali Kumari became the state topper in Science. She obtained 471 marks out of 500. Sonali’s father is a street vendor who sells food items on a cart near the Bihar Sharif Bus stand.

She says that she utilized the time she got during the coronavirus lockdown for self-studying. Thanking her tuition teacher Jeet, she informed that he would come to her home every day even during the lockdown to teach her. Jeet used to give his mobile phone to her so that she could attend online classes and access study materials online, she said.

“It was an extremely difficult life during the lockdown period, still my father (Chunni Lal) encouraged me to study even as it was extremely difficult for him to earn money. I want to prepare for civil service examination and become district magistrate one day,” she added.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.