A Street Vendor’s Daughter has Topped Class 12 Board Exams!

Patna, 27/3: Results of Class 12th Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) were announced on Friday. 78.04% of students who had appeared for the exams, passed successfully. Vijay Kumar Chaudhery, Education Minister of Bihar announced the result along with the BSEB president in Patna, on Friday.
In an inspirational story, Bihar’s Nalanda district’s Sonali Kumari became the state topper in Science. She obtained 471 marks out of 500. Sonali’s father is a street vendor who sells food items on a cart near the Bihar Sharif Bus stand.
She says that she utilized the time she got during the coronavirus lockdown for self-studying. Thanking her tuition teacher Jeet, she informed that he would come to her home every day even during the lockdown to teach her. Jeet used to give his mobile phone to her so that she could attend online classes and access study materials online, she said.
“It was an extremely difficult life during the lockdown period, still my father (Chunni Lal) encouraged me to study even as it was extremely difficult for him to earn money. I want to prepare for civil service examination and become district magistrate one day,” she added.