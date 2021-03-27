Holi Celebrations Banned Due to Rising Covid 19 Cases!

-
World
126,708,441
WorldConfirmed: 126,708,441Active: 21,749,728Recovered: 102,178,865Death: 2,779,848
-
USA
30,853,032
USAConfirmed: 30,853,032Active: 7,016,622Recovered: 23,275,268Death: 561,142
-
Brazil
12,407,323
BrazilConfirmed: 12,407,323Active: 1,275,902Recovered: 10,824,095Death: 307,326
-
India
11,908,910
IndiaConfirmed: 11,908,910Active: 452,612Recovered: 11,295,023Death: 161,275
-
Russia
4,501,859
RussiaConfirmed: 4,501,859Active: 284,681Recovered: 4,120,161Death: 97,017
-
UK
4,325,315
UKConfirmed: 4,325,315Active: 430,366Recovered: 3,768,434Death: 126,515
-
Italy
3,488,619
ItalyConfirmed: 3,488,619Active: 566,711Recovered: 2,814,652Death: 107,256
-
Turkey
3,149,094
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,149,094Active: 197,285Recovered: 2,921,037Death: 30,772
-
Germany
2,754,002
GermanyConfirmed: 2,754,002Active: 200,199Recovered: 2,477,500Death: 76,303
-
Pakistan
649,824
PakistanConfirmed: 649,824Active: 42,384Recovered: 593,282Death: 14,158
-
China
90,159
ChinaConfirmed: 90,159Active: 161Recovered: 85,362Death: 4,636
Panaji, 27/2: The rising cases of Covid 19 has forced many states to ban the Holi celebrations. The latest to join the list is Goa.
The Goa government on Friday (March 26) announced a ban on celebrations of the indigenous peasant festival (Shigmo), Holi, Navaratri and Shab-e-Barat due to an increase in the COVID-19 cases across the state.
Speaking at the ongoing Budget Session, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Legislative Assembly that the SOPs should be followed strictly in public events like festivals and weddings. He also urged hotels not to host large gatherings or Holi-themed parties to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“The government is canceling Shigmo due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Goa. Health comes first, festivals can be held every year. Shigmo can be celebrated in small numbers at local temples,” Sawant told the state Assembly during Zero Hour.
Goa on Friday recorded 189 fresh cases.