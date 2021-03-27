Holi Celebrations Banned Due to Rising Covid 19 Cases!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Panaji, 27/2: The rising cases of Covid 19 has forced many states to ban the Holi celebrations. The latest to join the list is Goa.

The Goa government on Friday (March 26) announced a ban on celebrations of the indigenous peasant festival (Shigmo), Holi, Navaratri and Shab-e-Barat due to an increase in the COVID-19 cases across the state.

Speaking at the ongoing Budget Session, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Legislative Assembly that the SOPs should be followed strictly in public events like festivals and weddings. He also urged hotels not to host large gatherings or Holi-themed parties to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The government is canceling Shigmo due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Goa. Health comes first, festivals can be held every year. Shigmo can be celebrated in small numbers at local temples,” Sawant told the state Assembly during Zero Hour.

Goa on Friday recorded 189 fresh cases.

 

