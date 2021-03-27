ଆସନ୍ତା ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨ ତାରିଖରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଆସିବେ ଉପରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି

-
WorldConfirmed: 126,708,448Active: 21,749,730Recovered: 102,178,870Death: 2,779,848
USAConfirmed: 30,853,032Active: 7,016,622Recovered: 23,275,268Death: 561,142
BrazilConfirmed: 12,407,323Active: 1,275,902Recovered: 10,824,095Death: 307,326
IndiaConfirmed: 11,908,910Active: 452,612Recovered: 11,295,023Death: 161,275
RussiaConfirmed: 4,501,859Active: 284,681Recovered: 4,120,161Death: 97,017
UKConfirmed: 4,325,315Active: 430,366Recovered: 3,768,434Death: 126,515
ItalyConfirmed: 3,488,619Active: 566,711Recovered: 2,814,652Death: 107,256
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,149,094Active: 197,285Recovered: 2,921,037Death: 30,772
GermanyConfirmed: 2,754,002Active: 200,199Recovered: 2,477,500Death: 76,303
PakistanConfirmed: 649,824Active: 42,384Recovered: 593,282Death: 14,158
ChinaConfirmed: 90,159Active: 161Recovered: 85,362Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୭ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ଏପ୍ରିଲ ମାସ ୨ ତାରିଖରେ ଉପରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭେଙ୍କୟା ନାଇଡ଼ୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଆସିବେ । ଉପରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦୁଇ ଦିନିଆ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଗସ୍ତରେ ଆସୁଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ୨ ତାରିଖ ସକାଳ ୧୧ଟା ୧୫ ମିନିଟରେ ସେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ବିମାନବନ୍ଦରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବେ । ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟାରେ କଟକର ସାରଳା ଭବନରେ ଆଦି କବି ସାରଳା ଦାସଙ୍କ ୬ଶହ ତମ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ଉତ୍ସବରେ ଯୋଗଦେବେ । ୩ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ଉକ୍ରଳ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ସମାବର୍ତ୍ତନ ଉତ୍ସବରେ ଯୋଗଦେବେ । ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୫ଟା ସମୟରେ ଉପରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।