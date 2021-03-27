ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ନେଲା ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ, ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଦୁଇ ଶହ ଟପିଲା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
World
126,708,448
WorldConfirmed: 126,708,448Active: 21,749,730Recovered: 102,178,870Death: 2,779,848
-
USA
30,853,032
USAConfirmed: 30,853,032Active: 7,016,622Recovered: 23,275,268Death: 561,142
-
Brazil
12,407,323
BrazilConfirmed: 12,407,323Active: 1,275,902Recovered: 10,824,095Death: 307,326
-
India
11,908,910
IndiaConfirmed: 11,908,910Active: 452,612Recovered: 11,295,023Death: 161,275
-
Russia
4,501,859
RussiaConfirmed: 4,501,859Active: 284,681Recovered: 4,120,161Death: 97,017
-
UK
4,325,315
UKConfirmed: 4,325,315Active: 430,366Recovered: 3,768,434Death: 126,515
-
Italy
3,488,619
ItalyConfirmed: 3,488,619Active: 566,711Recovered: 2,814,652Death: 107,256
-
Turkey
3,149,094
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,149,094Active: 197,285Recovered: 2,921,037Death: 30,772
-
Germany
2,754,002
GermanyConfirmed: 2,754,002Active: 200,199Recovered: 2,477,500Death: 76,303
-
Pakistan
649,824
PakistanConfirmed: 649,824Active: 42,384Recovered: 593,282Death: 14,158
-
China
90,159
ChinaConfirmed: 90,159Active: 161Recovered: 85,362Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୭ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୧୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୨୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 26th March
New positive Cases: 210
In quarantine: 124
Local contacts: 86
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Balangir: 12
5. Cuttack: 19
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 27, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୯୦୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୪୮୨ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୪୪୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
20. Sambalpur: 11
21. Sundargarh: 12
22. State Pool: 12
New recoveries: 73
Cumulative tested: 8949599
Positive: 339904
Recovered: 336482
Active cases: 1449
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 27, 2021