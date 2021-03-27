ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ନେଲା ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ, ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଦୁଇ ଶହ ଟପିଲା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୭ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୧୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୨୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 26th March

New positive Cases: 210

In quarantine: 124

Local contacts: 86

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Balangir: 12

5. Cuttack: 19

