Weeks after Getting Vaccine, Paresh Rawal Tests Corona Positive

Mumbai, 27/3: Actor-Politician Paresh Rawal is the latest celebrity to have been infected with Covid 19. He informed his fans about his health condition via Twitter. He contracted the virus weeks after getting the first dose of Covid vaccine.

On Friday he Tweeted, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19.” In his tweet, Mr Rawal also asked those who were in his vicinity in the recent past to get themselves tested: “All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”