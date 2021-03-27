Weeks after Getting Vaccine, Paresh Rawal Tests Corona Positive

-
World
126,708,441
WorldConfirmed: 126,708,441Active: 21,749,728Recovered: 102,178,865Death: 2,779,848
-
USA
30,853,032
USAConfirmed: 30,853,032Active: 7,016,622Recovered: 23,275,268Death: 561,142
-
Brazil
12,407,323
BrazilConfirmed: 12,407,323Active: 1,275,902Recovered: 10,824,095Death: 307,326
-
India
11,908,910
IndiaConfirmed: 11,908,910Active: 452,612Recovered: 11,295,023Death: 161,275
-
Russia
4,501,859
RussiaConfirmed: 4,501,859Active: 284,681Recovered: 4,120,161Death: 97,017
-
UK
4,325,315
UKConfirmed: 4,325,315Active: 430,366Recovered: 3,768,434Death: 126,515
-
Italy
3,488,619
ItalyConfirmed: 3,488,619Active: 566,711Recovered: 2,814,652Death: 107,256
-
Turkey
3,149,094
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,149,094Active: 197,285Recovered: 2,921,037Death: 30,772
-
Germany
2,754,002
GermanyConfirmed: 2,754,002Active: 200,199Recovered: 2,477,500Death: 76,303
-
Pakistan
649,824
PakistanConfirmed: 649,824Active: 42,384Recovered: 593,282Death: 14,158
-
China
90,159
ChinaConfirmed: 90,159Active: 161Recovered: 85,362Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 27/3: Actor-Politician Paresh Rawal is the latest celebrity to have been infected with Covid 19. He informed his fans about his health condition via Twitter. He contracted the virus weeks after getting the first dose of Covid vaccine.
On Friday he Tweeted, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19.” In his tweet, Mr Rawal also asked those who were in his vicinity in the recent past to get themselves tested: “All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”
Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021