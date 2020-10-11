Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares that she is clinically depressed

Mumbai,12/10: Taking to social media handle Instagram, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan revealed that She is clinically depressed for 4 years. She posted a video talking about her journey.
Ira started the video by saying, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.”
View this post on Instagram
A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation