Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares that she is clinically depressed

Mumbai,12/10: Taking to social media handle Instagram, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan revealed that She is clinically depressed for 4 years. She posted a video talking about her journey.

Ira started the video by saying, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.”