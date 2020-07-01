Aamir Khan’s mothers tests Corona negative

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Aamir Khan took to Twitter to announce that his mother Zeenat tests Coronapositive. Previously, his staff members found Corona positive. He tweeted “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes. Love. A,”e had added that the rest of his family members, including himself, tested negative.

