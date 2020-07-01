Aamir Khan’s mothers tests Corona negative

Aamir Khan took to Twitter to announce that his mother Zeenat tests Coronapositive. Previously, his staff members found Corona positive. He tweeted “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes. Love. A,”e had added that the rest of his family members, including himself, tested negative.

Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative.

Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes 🙏

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020