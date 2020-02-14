AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, 14/2: Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony, which is to take place on February 16 i.e. Sunday at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal, along with the other incumbent ministers of the seven-member Delhi cabinet, will take his oath on Sunday. In addition to him officially becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time, there are indications that suggest that all the ministers from the earlier cabinet may retain their posts.