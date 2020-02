Bejing, 15/2: The death toll due to the Coronavirus reached 1500 in China. Almost 65,000 people have been infected by the Coronavirus.

The Hubei province which is the epicenter of the outbreak has reported 116 new fatalities and reported 4,823 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said, with 5,090 new cases the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases soared up to 64,894 as of Thursday.