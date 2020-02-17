AAP to launch month-long nationwide campaign to connect with one crore people

New Delhi, 17/2: After a thumping victory in the New Delhi assembly election, AAP is now preparing a month-long nationwide campaign to connect with one crore people.

Starting February 23, the party will launch a mon-long massive campaign in all states as part of the extension plan, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

He gave the information after chairing a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state office bearers at the Chief Minister’s residence. Rai also took oath on Sunday along with five other cabinet members.