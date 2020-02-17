AAP to launch month-long nationwide campaign to connect with one crore people

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 19

New Delhi, 17/2: After a thumping victory in the New Delhi assembly election, AAP is now preparing a month-long nationwide campaign to connect with one crore people.

Starting February 23, the party will launch a mon-long massive campaign in all states as part of the extension plan, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

He gave the information after chairing a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state office bearers at the Chief Minister’s residence. Rai also took oath on Sunday along with five other cabinet members.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.