ରାମାୟଣରେ ‘ସୁଗ୍ରୀବ’ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଥିବା ଅଭିନେତାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ,୯ ।୪: ରାମାନନ୍ଦ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ରାମାୟଣରେ ସୁଗ୍ରୀବ ଭୁମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଥିବା ଅଭିନେତା ଶ୍ୟାମ ସୁନ୍ଦର କଲାନୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଘଟିଛି । ସେ ବହୁ ଦିନ ହେବ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ଥିବା କୁହାଯାଉଛି । ତେବେ ଶ୍ୟାମଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୟ କ୍ୟାରିୟର ରାମାୟଣରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏହା ପରେ ସେ ଅଭିନୟ ଜଗତରେ ଅଧିକ କାମ କରିନଥିଲେ । ସହ-କଳାକାରଙ୍କ ନିଧନରେ ରାମ-ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଥିବା ଅରୁଣ ଗୋଭିଲ ଓ ସୁନୀଲ ଲାହ୍ରୀ ଉଭୟ ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”… A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.

Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss…. RIP🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JaWd5oNGpv

