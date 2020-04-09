ରାମାୟଣରେ ‘ସୁଗ୍ରୀବ’ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଥିବା ଅଭିନେତାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

FeaturedBollywoodBreaking NewsEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 462

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ,୯ ।୪: ରାମାନନ୍ଦ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ରାମାୟଣରେ ସୁଗ୍ରୀବ ଭୁମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଥିବା ଅଭିନେତା ଶ୍ୟାମ ସୁନ୍ଦର କଲାନୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଘଟିଛି । ସେ ବହୁ ଦିନ ହେବ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ଥିବା କୁହାଯାଉଛି । ତେବେ ଶ୍ୟାମଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୟ କ୍ୟାରିୟର ରାମାୟଣରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏହା ପରେ ସେ ଅଭିନୟ ଜଗତରେ ଅଧିକ କାମ କରିନଥିଲେ । ସହ-କଳାକାରଙ୍କ ନିଧନରେ ରାମ-ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମଣ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଥିବା ଅରୁଣ ଗୋଭିଲ ଓ ସୁନୀଲ ଲାହ୍ରୀ ଉଭୟ ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.