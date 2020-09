Sara Khan, the popular face of the TV series ‘Bidaai’, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is what he informed today on his Instagram. “Unfortunately, today I am diagnosed with COVID-19,” She said. “I’m feeling well and hoping to get better soon. Authorities Doctors advised me to stay indoors.” In Sara’s post, her fans and many celebrities wished her a speedy recovery. Revealingly, she starred in “Sapna Babul Ka .. Bidaai” in 2009.