Administrative Assistant Recruitment Test to be held on December 10: IISc

Bengaluru, 16/11: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will be holding the test for recruitment of Administrative Assistants on December 10, 2020. This test will be used to fill up the 85 vacant posts. The selection procedure of the candidates will be done via a written aptitude test and academic performance, where the written aptitude test will be a computer-based Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ) test.

The exam will be conducted between 2.30 PM to 4 PM and the admit cards will be released before the end of November, as per the official statement. The IISc has released mock tests and sample papers for candidates who have registered for the exam.

“Call letters to attend the written test will be sent only to the eligible candidates and only by e-mail. Candidates are required to check their registered mail frequently. No correspondence will be made with applicants who are not eligible for the written test,” the official notification from the IISc said.