Advantage Australia on Day 1 of The Sydney Test

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Sydney, 7/1: Australia has finished the rain-affected day 1 of the third test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 166-2. Marnus Labuschagne is unbeaten on 67 and Steve Smith is batting on 31. For India Mohammad Siraj and Debutant Navdeep Saini has picked up a wicket apiece.

Earlier in the Day Australia won the toss and elected to bat first on a beautiful Sydney wicket. Both the teams made two changes to their sides. Australia dropped Opener Joe Burns and Middle-order batsman Travis Head for David Warner and debutant Will Pucovski. India had announced their playing eleven yesterday.

India started the day well, Siraj picked up David Warner for 5. But the rains intervened soon and a major chunk of the days’ play was lost. The play began near the tea time and Pucovski-Labuschagne stitched a 100 run partnership before the debutant from India picked up the debutant from Australia for 62. Will Pucovski who had a history with concussions looked solid today. He didn’t let the pressure come up to him. He and Marnus rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard ticking. It is worth mentioning that Pucovski was dropped twice by Risabh Pant on 26 and 32.

With the wicket flattening out and nothing much for the bowlers, it will be interesting to see how the young and inexperienced Indian Bowling attack tac

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
