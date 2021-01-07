କାଲିଠାରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ଧବଳେଶ୍ୱର ମନ୍ଦିର

-
World
87,722,019
WorldConfirmed: 87,722,019Active: 22,625,007Recovered: 63,203,893Death: 1,893,119
-
USA
21,857,616
USAConfirmed: 21,857,616Active: 8,463,484Recovered: 13,024,142Death: 369,990
-
India
10,395,938
IndiaConfirmed: 10,395,938Active: 228,707Recovered: 10,016,859Death: 150,372
-
Brazil
7,874,539
BrazilConfirmed: 7,874,539Active: 638,966Recovered: 7,036,530Death: 199,043
-
Russia
3,332,142
RussiaConfirmed: 3,332,142Active: 562,233Recovered: 2,709,452Death: 60,457
-
UK
2,836,801
UKConfirmed: 2,836,801Active: 1,413,631Recovered: 1,345,824Death: 77,346
-
Turkey
2,283,931
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,283,931Active: 97,821Recovered: 2,164,040Death: 22,070
-
Italy
2,201,945
ItalyConfirmed: 2,201,945Active: 568,712Recovered: 1,556,356Death: 76,877
-
Germany
1,841,228
GermanyConfirmed: 1,841,228Active: 352,029Recovered: 1,451,000Death: 38,199
-
Pakistan
495,075
PakistanConfirmed: 495,075Active: 34,049Recovered: 450,515Death: 10,511
-
China
87,278
ChinaConfirmed: 87,278Active: 485Recovered: 82,159Death: 4,634
କଟକ,୭ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲିଠାରୁ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଆଠଗଡର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଧବଳେଶ୍ୱର ମନ୍ଦିର । କାଲି ପୂଜକ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରଥମେ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିବେ । ୯ ଓ ୧୦ରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶନର ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିବ । ୧୧ ତାରିଖରୁ ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣପାଇଁ ଦର୍ଶନର ଅନୁମତି ରହିଛି । ଏକାଥରକେ ୫୦ ଜଣ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶନ ମିଳିବ । ୬ ଫୁଟ ଦୂରତାରେ ରହି ଦର୍ଶନ କରିବେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ । ଏନେଇ ଆଠଗଡ ଉପଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଆଜାମ୍ବର ମହାନ୍ତି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।