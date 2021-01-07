The Family Man to Release on this Date! Find out the details here!

-
Mumbai, 7/1: The Amazon Prime Video web series ‘The Family Man’ season 2 will release on February 12. The OTT platform released a new motion poster which confirmed the same.
Earlier The Family Man lead actor Manoj Bajpayee had shared the 1st poster of the show on December 29. In his post, he wrote, “Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime.
The Family Man released on Amazon Prime Video in September. The show was an instant hit and fans have been demanding for a second season since.
Apart from Manoj Bajpayee the show has a huge ensemble cast which includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwantri and Samantha Akkineni.