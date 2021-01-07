The Family Man to Release on this Date! Find out the details here!

COVID-19 Updates World 87,738,763 World Confirmed: 87,738,763 Active: 22,637,556 Recovered: 63,207,809 Death: 1,893,398

USA 21,857,616 USA Confirmed: 21,857,616 Active: 8,463,484 Recovered: 13,024,142 Death: 369,990

India 10,395,938 India Confirmed: 10,395,938 Active: 228,707 Recovered: 10,016,859 Death: 150,372

Brazil 7,874,539 Brazil Confirmed: 7,874,539 Active: 638,966 Recovered: 7,036,530 Death: 199,043

Russia 3,332,142 Russia Confirmed: 3,332,142 Active: 562,233 Recovered: 2,709,452 Death: 60,457

UK 2,836,801 UK Confirmed: 2,836,801 Active: 1,413,631 Recovered: 1,345,824 Death: 77,346

Turkey 2,283,931 Turkey Confirmed: 2,283,931 Active: 97,821 Recovered: 2,164,040 Death: 22,070

Italy 2,201,945 Italy Confirmed: 2,201,945 Active: 568,712 Recovered: 1,556,356 Death: 76,877

Germany 1,841,228 Germany Confirmed: 1,841,228 Active: 352,029 Recovered: 1,451,000 Death: 38,199

Pakistan 495,075 Pakistan Confirmed: 495,075 Active: 34,049 Recovered: 450,515 Death: 10,511

China 87,278 China Confirmed: 87,278 Active: 485 Recovered: 82,159 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 7/1: The Amazon Prime Video web series ‘The Family Man’ season 2 will release on February 12. The OTT platform released a new motion poster which confirmed the same.

Earlier The Family Man lead actor Manoj Bajpayee had shared the 1st poster of the show on December 29. In his post, he wrote, “Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime.

The Family Man released on Amazon Prime Video in September. The show was an instant hit and fans have been demanding for a second season since.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee the show has a huge ensemble cast which includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwantri and Samantha Akkineni.