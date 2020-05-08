Advocates over the age of 65 should not come to Court: High court

Odisha, including the rest of the country, is in a state of shock due to the Coronavirus pandemic. People are not allowed to leave their homes. The total number of victims in the country has already exceeded 50,000. The number of victims and deaths continues to rise. Adults and the elderly are most affected, according to the report. An important announcement was made by the High Court on Thursday. Lawyers over the age of 65 have been advised by the High Court not to appear in court.

The lawyers involved will be requested by the High Court Bar Association. A joint meeting of representatives of the High Court Register, Advocate General, and the Odisha High Court Bar Association was held today to look into the issue of increasing the number of corona infections. Following the talks, lawmakers over the age of 65 will be asked not to appear in court on the basis of regulations issued by the central and state governments. If such an adult lawyer is present at home and wants to appear in court through Thai video conferencing, he will provide them with a link to the Central Project Coordinator. Lawyers will have to submit their details to the High Court in writing by e-mail. The case number, list item number, bench, communication mobile number, e-mail ID to which the video conferencing link will be sent must be submitted.