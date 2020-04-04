After Corona ,16 sea stroms to hit the world in 2020!

Washington DC, 4/4: Coronavirus continues to terrorise the world. According to a study by the University of Colorado Department of Meteorology, more than 16 sea storms are expected in the world in 2020. Such a forecast is made by observing air velocity over the Atlantic Ocean,.Four out of 8 the hurricanes are expected to be quite strong. Winds of up to 111 kilometers per hour are expected in the affected areas. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The U.S. Department of Meteorology said there was a 69 percent chance of a landslide in the United States due to the storm.