Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that a new virus Cat Que from China could spread in India. This development came just 10 months into the Coronavirus pandemic which started in a small market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research have found the presence of ‘cat que virus’ in India and have found antibodies for the virus in two of the 883 human serum samples tested across different states of the nation.