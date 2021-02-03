After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg lends support to Farmers Protest

COVID-19 Updates World 104,414,570 World Confirmed: 104,414,570 Active: 25,852,979 Recovered: 76,298,420 Death: 2,263,171

USA 27,027,347 USA Confirmed: 27,027,347 Active: 9,819,069 Recovered: 16,750,422 Death: 457,856

India 10,778,206 India Confirmed: 10,778,206 Active: 161,865 Recovered: 10,461,706 Death: 154,635

Brazil 9,286,256 Brazil Confirmed: 9,286,256 Active: 898,944 Recovered: 8,160,929 Death: 226,383

Russia 3,884,730 Russia Confirmed: 3,884,730 Active: 470,027 Recovered: 3,340,545 Death: 74,158

UK 3,852,623 UK Confirmed: 3,852,623 Active: 1,956,904 Recovered: 1,787,706 Death: 108,013

Italy 2,570,608 Italy Confirmed: 2,570,608 Active: 437,765 Recovered: 2,043,499 Death: 89,344

Turkey 2,492,977 Turkey Confirmed: 2,492,977 Active: 87,670 Recovered: 2,379,070 Death: 26,237

Germany 2,239,943 Germany Confirmed: 2,239,943 Active: 207,357 Recovered: 1,973,200 Death: 59,386

Pakistan 549,032 Pakistan Confirmed: 549,032 Active: 33,184 Recovered: 504,046 Death: 11,802

China 89,619 China Confirmed: 89,619 Active: 1,516 Recovered: 83,467 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 3/2: The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg becomes the latest International figure to extend her support towards the ongoing farmer’s protest in India. Yesterday Pop Icon Rihanna had supported the farm protest. On Sunday, Thunberg was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thurnberg tweeted.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

International pop icon Rihanna on Tuesday had tweeted a news article on the Farmers protest. “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” Rihanna tweeted.

Previously author and niece of US vice-president Kamala Harris, Meena had tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest.

Her Tweet read, “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended his support to the protest from the beginning. In his speeches, he has spoken in favour of the farm protest.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 2020 against the three newly enacted farm law.