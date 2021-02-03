After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg lends support to Farmers Protest

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 3/2: The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg becomes the latest International figure to extend her support towards the ongoing farmer’s protest in India. Yesterday Pop Icon Rihanna had supported the farm protest. On Sunday, Thunberg was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thurnberg tweeted.

International pop icon Rihanna on Tuesday had tweeted a news article on the Farmers protest. “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” Rihanna tweeted.

Previously author and niece of US vice-president Kamala Harris, Meena had tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest.

Her Tweet read,  “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended his support to the protest from the beginning. In his speeches, he has spoken in favour of the farm protest.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 2020 against the three newly enacted farm law.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
