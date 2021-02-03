Rs.1 Lakh Cash Reward for Deep Sidhu’s Arrest!

-
World
104,400,796
WorldConfirmed: 104,400,796Active: 25,860,018Recovered: 76,277,924Death: 2,262,854
-
USA
27,027,347
USAConfirmed: 27,027,347Active: 9,819,069Recovered: 16,750,422Death: 457,856
-
India
10,778,206
IndiaConfirmed: 10,778,206Active: 161,865Recovered: 10,461,706Death: 154,635
-
Brazil
9,286,256
BrazilConfirmed: 9,286,256Active: 898,944Recovered: 8,160,929Death: 226,383
-
Russia
3,884,730
RussiaConfirmed: 3,884,730Active: 470,027Recovered: 3,340,545Death: 74,158
-
UK
3,852,623
UKConfirmed: 3,852,623Active: 1,956,904Recovered: 1,787,706Death: 108,013
-
Italy
2,570,608
ItalyConfirmed: 2,570,608Active: 437,765Recovered: 2,043,499Death: 89,344
-
Turkey
2,492,977
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,492,977Active: 87,670Recovered: 2,379,070Death: 26,237
-
Germany
2,239,943
GermanyConfirmed: 2,239,943Active: 207,357Recovered: 1,973,200Death: 59,386
-
Pakistan
549,032
PakistanConfirmed: 549,032Active: 33,184Recovered: 504,046Death: 11,802
-
China
89,619
ChinaConfirmed: 89,619Active: 1,516Recovered: 83,467Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 3/2: The Delhi Police has announced a cash prize of Rs.1 Lakh for the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu. The actor is accused of Violence on Republic day.
More cash rewards of Rs 50,000 have been announced for the arrest of four people who were also allegedly involved in the violence in Delhi during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day.
Delhi Police announced the Rs.1 lakh cast reward on Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, and two other associates of Deep Sidhu who were allegedly involved in hoisting the Sikh flags at Red Fort. Rs 50,000 cash reward has also been announced for Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh.
A Special Investigation Team(STI) has been set up by the Delhi police under Joint Commissioner BK Singh and three DCPs Joy Turkey, Bhesham Singh, and Monika Bhardwaj to investigate the January 26 violence.