Rs.1 Lakh Cash Reward for Deep Sidhu’s Arrest!

COVID-19 Updates World 104,400,796 World Confirmed: 104,400,796 Active: 25,860,018 Recovered: 76,277,924 Death: 2,262,854

USA 27,027,347 USA Confirmed: 27,027,347 Active: 9,819,069 Recovered: 16,750,422 Death: 457,856

India 10,778,206 India Confirmed: 10,778,206 Active: 161,865 Recovered: 10,461,706 Death: 154,635

Brazil 9,286,256 Brazil Confirmed: 9,286,256 Active: 898,944 Recovered: 8,160,929 Death: 226,383

Russia 3,884,730 Russia Confirmed: 3,884,730 Active: 470,027 Recovered: 3,340,545 Death: 74,158

UK 3,852,623 UK Confirmed: 3,852,623 Active: 1,956,904 Recovered: 1,787,706 Death: 108,013

Italy 2,570,608 Italy Confirmed: 2,570,608 Active: 437,765 Recovered: 2,043,499 Death: 89,344

Turkey 2,492,977 Turkey Confirmed: 2,492,977 Active: 87,670 Recovered: 2,379,070 Death: 26,237

Germany 2,239,943 Germany Confirmed: 2,239,943 Active: 207,357 Recovered: 1,973,200 Death: 59,386

Pakistan 549,032 Pakistan Confirmed: 549,032 Active: 33,184 Recovered: 504,046 Death: 11,802

China 89,619 China Confirmed: 89,619 Active: 1,516 Recovered: 83,467 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 3/2: The Delhi Police has announced a cash prize of Rs.1 Lakh for the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu. The actor is accused of Violence on Republic day.

More cash rewards of Rs 50,000 have been announced for the arrest of four people who were also allegedly involved in the violence in Delhi during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day.

Delhi Police announced the Rs.1 lakh cast reward on Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, and two other associates of Deep Sidhu who were allegedly involved in hoisting the Sikh flags at Red Fort. Rs 50,000 cash reward has also been announced for Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh.

A Special Investigation Team(STI) has been set up by the Delhi police under Joint Commissioner BK Singh and three DCPs Joy Turkey, Bhesham Singh, and Monika Bhardwaj to investigate the January 26 violence.