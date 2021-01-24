Ahead of Bengal Elections Actors Koushani Mukherjee, Piya Das join Trinamool Congress

COVID-19 Updates World 99,387,307 World Confirmed: 99,387,307 Active: 25,799,007 Recovered: 71,456,584 Death: 2,131,716

USA 25,566,789 USA Confirmed: 25,566,789 Active: 9,808,205 Recovered: 15,330,949 Death: 427,635

India 10,655,435 India Confirmed: 10,655,435 Active: 185,273 Recovered: 10,316,786 Death: 153,376

Brazil 8,816,254 Brazil Confirmed: 8,816,254 Active: 971,341 Recovered: 7,628,438 Death: 216,475

Russia 3,719,400 Russia Confirmed: 3,719,400 Active: 518,178 Recovered: 3,131,760 Death: 69,462

UK 3,617,459 UK Confirmed: 3,617,459 Active: 1,903,823 Recovered: 1,616,307 Death: 97,329

Italy 2,455,185 Italy Confirmed: 2,455,185 Active: 498,834 Recovered: 1,871,189 Death: 85,162

Turkey 2,424,328 Turkey Confirmed: 2,424,328 Active: 97,534 Recovered: 2,301,861 Death: 24,933

Germany 2,137,689 Germany Confirmed: 2,137,689 Active: 277,653 Recovered: 1,807,500 Death: 52,536

Pakistan 532,412 Pakistan Confirmed: 532,412 Active: 34,628 Recovered: 486,489 Death: 11,295

China 88,991 China Confirmed: 88,991 Active: 1,800 Recovered: 82,556 Death: 4,635

Kolkata, 24/1: Bengali actors Koushani Mukherjee and Piya Das joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Bengal Assembly Elections.

Koushani Mukherjee while speaking at the press conference, mentioned the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Modi’ chant at the Netaji event which PM Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attended.

Mukherjee said, “What happened with Mamata didi yesterday, I condemn it.”

The presence of Bengali Actors will definitely help the TMC which is losing out on key members consistently, in the upcoming elections. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will have a tough competition from the BJP in the elections.