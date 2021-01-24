Ahead of Bengal Elections Actors Koushani Mukherjee, Piya Das join Trinamool Congress

-
World
99,387,307
-
USA
25,566,789
-
India
10,655,435
-
Brazil
8,816,254
-
Russia
3,719,400
-
UK
3,617,459
-
Italy
2,455,185
-
Turkey
2,424,328
-
Germany
2,137,689
-
Pakistan
532,412
-
China
88,991
Kolkata, 24/1: Bengali actors Koushani Mukherjee and Piya Das joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Bengal Assembly Elections.
Koushani Mukherjee while speaking at the press conference, mentioned the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Modi’ chant at the Netaji event which PM Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attended.
Mukherjee said, “What happened with Mamata didi yesterday, I condemn it.”
The presence of Bengali Actors will definitely help the TMC which is losing out on key members consistently, in the upcoming elections. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will have a tough competition from the BJP in the elections.