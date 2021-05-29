ଜୁନ ୧ରୁ ମହଙ୍ଗା ହେବ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରା, ୧୩ ରୁ ୧୬ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବଢିଲା ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଭଡା

By Deepak
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 170,190,564
    World
    Confirmed: 170,190,564
    Active: 14,464,204
    Recovered: 152,187,187
    Death: 3,539,173
  • USA 34,022,657
    USA
    Confirmed: 34,022,657
    Active: 5,646,656
    Recovered: 27,767,040
    Death: 608,961
  • India 27,729,247
    India
    Confirmed: 27,729,247
    Active: 2,228,724
    Recovered: 25,178,011
    Death: 322,512
  • Brazil 16,392,657
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 16,392,657
    Active: 1,122,220
    Recovered: 14,811,266
    Death: 459,171
  • Turkey 5,228,322
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,228,322
    Active: 98,089
    Recovered: 5,083,099
    Death: 47,134
  • Russia 5,053,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 5,053,748
    Active: 262,457
    Recovered: 4,670,484
    Death: 120,807
  • UK 4,477,705
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,477,705
    Active: 65,324
    Recovered: 4,284,613
    Death: 127,768
  • Italy 4,209,707
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,209,707
    Active: 246,270
    Recovered: 3,837,518
    Death: 125,919
  • Germany 3,680,159
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,680,159
    Active: 119,475
    Recovered: 3,471,800
    Death: 88,884
  • Pakistan 916,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 916,239
    Active: 58,857
    Recovered: 836,702
    Death: 20,680
  • China 91,061
    China
    Confirmed: 91,061
    Active: 318
    Recovered: 86,107
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : ଜୁନ ୧ରୁ ମହଙ୍ଗା ହେବ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରା । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର ଘରୋଇ ବିମାନ ଭଡାର ସର୍ବନିମ୍ନ ସୀମାକୁ ୧୩ ରୁ ୧୬ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବଢାଇବାକୁ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ଜୁନ ୧ରୁ ଲାଗୁ ହେବ । ବେସାମରିକ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ଏକ ଆଦେଶରେ କହିଛି ଯେ, ଉପର ସ୍ତରରେ ବିମାନ ଭଡାରେ କୌଣସି ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇ ନାହିଁ । ଉଲ୍ଲେଖଯୋଗ୍ୟ, ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ଉପରେ ଜୁନ ୩୦ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କଟକଣା ଲାଗିଛି ।

କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ କାରଣରୁ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟାରେ ଅହେତୁକ ହ୍ରାସ ଘଟିଛି । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ମତରେ କରୋନା ଭାଇସର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ଏୟାରଲାଇନ କମ୍ପାନୀଙ୍କୁ ଆଶ୍ୱସ୍ତି ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଭଡା ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି ।

 

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଅପାରଗତା ହିଁ ଦେଶରେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍…

ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ଗସ୍ତରେ ଶୋଚନୀୟ ଭାବେ ହାରିବ ଭାରତୀୟ…

୪୦ ମିନିଟ୍ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରା ଏବେ ୨୬୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା

ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ପ୍ରେସ ବିବୃତିରେ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ୪୦ ମିନିଟ୍ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରାର ଭଡା ୨୩୦୦ ଟଙ୍କାରୁ ୨୬୦୦ ଟଙ୍କାକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ୧୩ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବିମାନ ଭଡା ବଢାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ୪୦ ମିନିଟରୁ ୬୦ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ସର୍ବନିମ୍ନ ଭଡା ୨୯୦୦ରୁ ୩୩୦୦ ଟଙ୍କାକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଉପର ସ୍ତର ଅର୍ଥାତ ଅଧିକ ସମୟ କିମ୍ବା ଲମ୍ବା ଟୁର ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରା ଉପରେ ଭଡା ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇ ନାହିଁ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଅପାରଗତା ହିଁ ଦେଶରେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍…

ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ଗସ୍ତରେ ଶୋଚନୀୟ ଭାବେ ହାରିବ ଭାରତୀୟ…

ତୃତୀୟ ଲହରରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ…

ଭାରତର ‘ର’ କୁ ଫସାଇବାକୁ ଚାହୁଥିଲା…

1 of 4,892