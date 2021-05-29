ଜୁନ ୧ରୁ ମହଙ୍ଗା ହେବ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରା, ୧୩ ରୁ ୧୬ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବଢିଲା ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଭଡା

-
World Confirmed: 170,190,564 Active: 14,464,204 Recovered: 152,187,187 Death: 3,539,173
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : ଜୁନ ୧ରୁ ମହଙ୍ଗା ହେବ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରା । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର ଘରୋଇ ବିମାନ ଭଡାର ସର୍ବନିମ୍ନ ସୀମାକୁ ୧୩ ରୁ ୧୬ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବଢାଇବାକୁ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ଜୁନ ୧ରୁ ଲାଗୁ ହେବ । ବେସାମରିକ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ଏକ ଆଦେଶରେ କହିଛି ଯେ, ଉପର ସ୍ତରରେ ବିମାନ ଭଡାରେ କୌଣସି ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇ ନାହିଁ । ଉଲ୍ଲେଖଯୋଗ୍ୟ, ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ଉପରେ ଜୁନ ୩୦ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କଟକଣା ଲାଗିଛି ।
କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ କାରଣରୁ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟାରେ ଅହେତୁକ ହ୍ରାସ ଘଟିଛି । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ମତରେ କରୋନା ଭାଇସର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ଏୟାରଲାଇନ କମ୍ପାନୀଙ୍କୁ ଆଶ୍ୱସ୍ତି ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଭଡା ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି ।
Airfare charges increased with effect from 1st June 2021
With respect to amount of fares to be charged by the Airlines for journey on a particular sector, the sectors classified on basis of approx duration of flight & for such classes, the min & max fares chargeable are as under pic.twitter.com/Rb5NTjnmMV
— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021
୪୦ ମିନିଟ୍ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରା ଏବେ ୨୬୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା
ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ପ୍ରେସ ବିବୃତିରେ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ୪୦ ମିନିଟ୍ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରାର ଭଡା ୨୩୦୦ ଟଙ୍କାରୁ ୨୬୦୦ ଟଙ୍କାକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ୧୩ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବିମାନ ଭଡା ବଢାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ୪୦ ମିନିଟରୁ ୬୦ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ସର୍ବନିମ୍ନ ଭଡା ୨୯୦୦ରୁ ୩୩୦୦ ଟଙ୍କାକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଉପର ସ୍ତର ଅର୍ଥାତ ଅଧିକ ସମୟ କିମ୍ବା ଲମ୍ବା ଟୁର ବିମାନ ଯାତ୍ରା ଉପରେ ଭଡା ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇ ନାହିଁ ।