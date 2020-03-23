Ajay Devgan to make audience laugh again

Mumbai,23/2: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to make the audience laugh again on the big screen after producer Indra Kumar’s superhit film ‘Total Dhamal’. Another comedy film, “Thank God”, made by Indra Kumar, was officially announced on Monday. It will feature Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, and Rakulpreet Singh. The film is based on a funny story about a man who took the initiative to improve society. Indra Kumar has been working on the project for the past few years. According to reports, the shooting of the film was scheduled to start on April 10. However, the shooting of the film has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.