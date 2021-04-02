Ajay Devgn’s First Look in RRR is Out. Watch it here!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 130,313,463
    World
    Confirmed: 130,313,463
    Active: 22,474,527
    Recovered: 104,996,315
    Death: 2,842,621
  • USA 31,244,639
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,244,639
    Active: 6,923,637
    Recovered: 23,754,391
    Death: 566,611
  • Brazil 12,842,717
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,842,717
    Active: 1,278,059
    Recovered: 11,239,099
    Death: 325,559
  • India 12,303,131
    India
    Confirmed: 12,303,131
    Active: 614,664
    Recovered: 11,525,039
    Death: 163,428
  • Russia 4,563,056
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,563,056
    Active: 277,172
    Recovered: 4,186,251
    Death: 99,633
  • UK 4,350,266
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,350,266
    Active: 363,328
    Recovered: 3,860,174
    Death: 126,764
  • Italy 3,607,083
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,607,083
    Active: 563,479
    Recovered: 2,933,757
    Death: 109,847
  • Turkey 3,357,988
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,357,988
    Active: 291,232
    Recovered: 3,035,043
    Death: 31,713
  • Germany 2,854,137
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,854,137
    Active: 228,693
    Recovered: 2,548,200
    Death: 77,244
  • Pakistan 678,165
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 678,165
    Active: 56,347
    Recovered: 607,205
    Death: 14,613
  • China 90,226
    China
    Confirmed: 90,226
    Active: 188
    Recovered: 85,402
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 2/4: Ajay Devgn’s first look from ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli is out. The director shared the film’s motion poster on social media, congratulating Ajay Devgn on his birthday, and wrote, “Load Aim shoot”. He derives strength by empowering his people.” In the video, Ajay Devgn, wearing a shawl, can be seen surrounded by people on a battlefield. The words ‘load aim shoot’ are heard in the background. At the end of the video, Ajay comes out with shawls removed.

‘RRR’ is Ajay Devgn’s first Telugu film. However, Rajamouli is yet to reveal the name of his character. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The story of the film is based on the life of 1920s revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bhima.

Watch the Teaser Here:

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.