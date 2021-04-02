Ajay Devgn’s First Look in RRR is Out. Watch it here!

Mumbai, 2/4: Ajay Devgn’s first look from ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli is out. The director shared the film’s motion poster on social media, congratulating Ajay Devgn on his birthday, and wrote, “Load Aim shoot”. He derives strength by empowering his people.” In the video, Ajay Devgn, wearing a shawl, can be seen surrounded by people on a battlefield. The words ‘load aim shoot’ are heard in the background. At the end of the video, Ajay comes out with shawls removed.

‘RRR’ is Ajay Devgn’s first Telugu film. However, Rajamouli is yet to reveal the name of his character. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The story of the film is based on the life of 1920s revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bhima.

Watch the Teaser Here: