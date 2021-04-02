Priyanka Gandhi self-isolates herself after husband Robert Vadra tests Positive for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates World 130,325,618 World Confirmed: 130,325,618 Active: 22,478,623 Recovered: 105,004,227 Death: 2,842,768

USA 31,244,639 USA Confirmed: 31,244,639 Active: 6,923,637 Recovered: 23,754,391 Death: 566,611

Brazil 12,842,717 Brazil Confirmed: 12,842,717 Active: 1,278,059 Recovered: 11,239,099 Death: 325,559

India 12,303,131 India Confirmed: 12,303,131 Active: 614,664 Recovered: 11,525,039 Death: 163,428

Russia 4,563,056 Russia Confirmed: 4,563,056 Active: 277,172 Recovered: 4,186,251 Death: 99,633

UK 4,350,266 UK Confirmed: 4,350,266 Active: 363,328 Recovered: 3,860,174 Death: 126,764

Italy 3,607,083 Italy Confirmed: 3,607,083 Active: 563,479 Recovered: 2,933,757 Death: 109,847

Turkey 3,357,988 Turkey Confirmed: 3,357,988 Active: 291,232 Recovered: 3,035,043 Death: 31,713

Germany 2,854,137 Germany Confirmed: 2,854,137 Active: 228,693 Recovered: 2,548,200 Death: 77,244

Pakistan 678,165 Pakistan Confirmed: 678,165 Active: 56,347 Recovered: 607,205 Death: 14,613

China 90,226 China Confirmed: 90,226 Active: 188 Recovered: 85,402 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 2/4: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has been found infected with the coronavirus. After this, Priyanka Gandhi has also self-isolated herself. However, Priyanka Gandhi’s corona test has come negative, but after the advice of doctors, she has distanced himself from campaigning for the Vidhan Sabha elections.

Priyanka Gandhi shared a video on Twitter and told that her coronavirus test has come negative, but on the advice of doctors, she has self-isolated herself. Along with this, she told that due to this she will not be able to participate in the election campaign in Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. He has apologized to the Congress workers and the public for this.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter, ‘Recently I am having to cancel my Assam tour due to exposure to coronavirus exposure. My report has come negative, but on the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation for the next few days. I apologize to all of you for this inconvenience. I pray for Congress’s victory.