Priyanka Gandhi self-isolates herself after husband Robert Vadra tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 2/4: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has been found infected with the coronavirus. After this, Priyanka Gandhi has also self-isolated herself. However, Priyanka Gandhi’s corona test has come negative, but after the advice of doctors, she has distanced himself from campaigning for the Vidhan Sabha elections.

Priyanka Gandhi shared a video on Twitter and told that her coronavirus test has come negative, but on the advice of doctors, she has self-isolated herself. Along with this, she told that due to this she will not be able to participate in the election campaign in Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. He has apologized to the Congress workers and the public for this.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter, ‘Recently I am having to cancel my Assam tour due to exposure to coronavirus exposure. My report has come negative, but on the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation for the next few days. I apologize to all of you for this inconvenience. I pray for Congress’s victory.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
