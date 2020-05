Chhatisgarh, 29/5: Ajit Jogi, who was the first Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Raipur. He was admitted to the hospital on May 9 after suffering from a Cardiac arrest. Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in the Congress government.