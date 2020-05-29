Infinix hot 9 series launched in India

Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 have launched in India. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel main camera at the back and supports Quad-LED flash, while the Infinix Hot 9 has a 13-megapixel main camera with triple LED flash support. Both the Hot 9 and the Hot 9 Pro include a hole-punch display design. Both the device powered with an Helio P22 octa-core processor. Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Infinix Hot 9, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.The both the device are available in Ocean Blue and violet colors.