Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ to release on this Date! Watch the new teaser Here!

Mumbai, 14/3: The much-awaited film of Akshay Kumar ‘Sooryavanshi’ has finally got a release date. The Rohit Shetty directorial will release on April 30.

The producer of the film, Karan Johar, and director Rohit Shetty took to their respective social media accounts to share the big news with their fans and followers.

Akshay Kumar also shared the same video to announce the release date of his film Sooryavanshi. “We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get…the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril (sic),” his tweet read.

The film was originally scheduled to release on March 24 but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the date was postponed.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
