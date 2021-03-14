Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK MLA Dr P Saravanan joins BJP

COVID-19 Updates World 120,123,556 World Confirmed: 120,123,556 Active: 20,816,414 Recovered: 96,646,107 Death: 2,661,035

Chennai, 14/3: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Dr. P Saravanan has joined BJP in Chennai on Sunday. Saravanan who is Thiruparankundram MLA was dropped from the candidates’ list by DMK after the constituency was allotted to its ally Communist Party of India ( Marxist).

Saravanan had won the Thiruparankundram constituency in 2019 bye-elections.

Saravanan said ANI that, “I was a member of BJP 6 years ago. Today I’ve rejoined it under the able leadership of PM Modi. I am very happy. The vaccine is not only being provided to the country but also being sent across the world. It’s an achievement of our leadership that no one can deny”.

He added, “As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for COVID-19. But now, the vaccine for COVID-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today”.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.