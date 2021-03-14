Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK MLA Dr P Saravanan joins BJP

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,123,556
    World
    Confirmed: 120,123,556
    Active: 20,816,414
    Recovered: 96,646,107
    Death: 2,661,035
  • USA 30,043,662
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,043,662
    Active: 7,388,461
    Recovered: 22,108,596
    Death: 546,605
  • Brazil 11,439,250
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,439,250
    Active: 1,125,087
    Recovered: 10,036,947
    Death: 277,216
  • India 11,359,048
    India
    Confirmed: 11,359,048
    Active: 210,509
    Recovered: 10,989,897
    Death: 158,642
  • Russia 4,390,608
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,390,608
    Active: 303,209
    Recovered: 3,995,309
    Death: 92,090
  • UK 4,253,820
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,253,820
    Active: 704,264
    Recovered: 3,424,092
    Death: 125,464
  • Italy 3,201,838
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,201,838
    Active: 520,061
    Recovered: 2,579,896
    Death: 101,881
  • Turkey 2,866,012
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,866,012
    Active: 151,031
    Recovered: 2,685,560
    Death: 29,421
  • Germany 2,569,850
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,569,850
    Active: 143,343
    Recovered: 2,352,600
    Death: 73,907
  • Pakistan 605,200
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 605,200
    Active: 21,121
    Recovered: 570,571
    Death: 13,508
  • China 90,044
    China
    Confirmed: 90,044
    Active: 183
    Recovered: 85,225
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 14/3: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Dr. P Saravanan has joined BJP in Chennai on Sunday. Saravanan who is Thiruparankundram MLA was dropped from the candidates’ list by DMK after the constituency was allotted to its ally Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Saravanan had won the Thiruparankundram constituency in 2019 bye-elections.

Saravanan said ANI that, “I was a member of BJP 6 years ago. Today I’ve rejoined it under the able leadership of PM Modi. I am very happy. The vaccine is not only being provided to the country but also being sent across the world. It’s an achievement of our leadership that no one can deny”.

He added, “As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for COVID-19. But now, the vaccine for COVID-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today”.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.