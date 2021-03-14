Didi is Back: Bengal CM to lead Roadshow In Wheelchair

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 14/3: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a roadshow in Kolkata on the wheelchair. She will attend an event on Sunday afternoon, which will be her first public appearance since her injury. She will address the gathering at the end of the rally in Hazra.

On Friday Ms. Banerjee was discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The medical board of the hospital said the reporters that,  “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. The six-member board has re-examined her health condition. We have opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, after her repeated requests. She has been advised to revisit after seven days.”

TMC and Mamata Banerjee have accused the BJP of the alleged attack in Nandigram. The party has repeated the allegations of conspiracy in its memorandum to the Election Commission.

The BJP has been accusing Ms Banerjee of feigning an attack to gain public sympathy in a losing battle ahead of state elections.

Mamata Banerjee will contest against former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who is now with the BJP, in Nandigram.

Bengal will vote in eight rounds starting March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
