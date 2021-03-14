Didi is Back: Bengal CM to lead Roadshow In Wheelchair

COVID-19 Updates World 120,104,632 World Confirmed: 120,104,632 Active: 20,799,768 Recovered: 96,643,953 Death: 2,660,911

USA 30,043,662 USA Confirmed: 30,043,662 Active: 7,388,461 Recovered: 22,108,596 Death: 546,605

Brazil 11,439,250 Brazil Confirmed: 11,439,250 Active: 1,125,087 Recovered: 10,036,947 Death: 277,216

India 11,359,048 India Confirmed: 11,359,048 Active: 210,509 Recovered: 10,989,897 Death: 158,642

Russia 4,380,525 Russia Confirmed: 4,380,525 Active: 302,933 Recovered: 3,985,897 Death: 91,695

UK 4,253,820 UK Confirmed: 4,253,820 Active: 704,264 Recovered: 3,424,092 Death: 125,464

Italy 3,201,838 Italy Confirmed: 3,201,838 Active: 520,061 Recovered: 2,579,896 Death: 101,881

Turkey 2,866,012 Turkey Confirmed: 2,866,012 Active: 151,031 Recovered: 2,685,560 Death: 29,421

Germany 2,569,850 Germany Confirmed: 2,569,850 Active: 143,343 Recovered: 2,352,600 Death: 73,907

Pakistan 605,200 Pakistan Confirmed: 605,200 Active: 21,121 Recovered: 570,571 Death: 13,508

China 90,044 China Confirmed: 90,044 Active: 183 Recovered: 85,225 Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 14/3: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a roadshow in Kolkata on the wheelchair. She will attend an event on Sunday afternoon, which will be her first public appearance since her injury. She will address the gathering at the end of the rally in Hazra.

On Friday Ms. Banerjee was discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The medical board of the hospital said the reporters that, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. The six-member board has re-examined her health condition. We have opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, after her repeated requests. She has been advised to revisit after seven days.”

TMC and Mamata Banerjee have accused the BJP of the alleged attack in Nandigram. The party has repeated the allegations of conspiracy in its memorandum to the Election Commission.

The BJP has been accusing Ms Banerjee of feigning an attack to gain public sympathy in a losing battle ahead of state elections.

Mamata Banerjee will contest against former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who is now with the BJP, in Nandigram.

Bengal will vote in eight rounds starting March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.