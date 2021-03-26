All Banks will be Closed till April 4, Except these two days! Read to Know More

COVID-19 Updates World 126,170,473 World Confirmed: 126,170,473 Active: 21,608,190 Recovered: 101,793,069 Death: 2,769,214

USA 30,774,033 USA Confirmed: 30,774,033 Active: 7,018,080 Recovered: 23,196,209 Death: 559,744

Brazil 12,324,765 Brazil Confirmed: 12,324,765 Active: 1,248,490 Recovered: 10,772,549 Death: 303,726

India 11,846,652 India Confirmed: 11,846,652 Active: 421,032 Recovered: 11,264,637 Death: 160,983

Russia 4,501,859 Russia Confirmed: 4,501,859 Active: 284,681 Recovered: 4,120,161 Death: 97,017

UK 4,319,128 UK Confirmed: 4,319,128 Active: 444,641 Recovered: 3,748,042 Death: 126,445

Italy 3,464,543 Italy Confirmed: 3,464,543 Active: 562,856 Recovered: 2,794,888 Death: 106,799

Turkey 3,120,013 Turkey Confirmed: 3,120,013 Active: 188,565 Recovered: 2,900,829 Death: 30,619

Germany 2,732,130 Germany Confirmed: 2,732,130 Active: 188,414 Recovered: 2,467,600 Death: 76,116

Pakistan 645,356 Pakistan Confirmed: 645,356 Active: 40,120 Recovered: 591,145 Death: 14,091

China 90,147 China Confirmed: 90,147 Active: 163 Recovered: 85,348 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 26/3: All banks, including Private and Public, will remain closed from March 27 to April 4. But there will be two days when the Banks will remain opened.

Banks will be closed for three consecutive days from March 27 (Saturday) to March 29 (Monday), on account of various holidays. After opening on March 30, banks will again be closed for three straight days from March 31 to April 2. It will again remain closed on April 4.

According to bank holiday details on the Reserve Bank of India’s website, banks will remain shut on March 27 (fourth Saturday), then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.

On March 31, banks will be closed as it is the last day of the financial year and on April 1 due to the closing of accounts. On April 2, banks in the country will be closed on account of Good Friday and again on April 4, which is a Sunday.

So, banks will be open for just two days — March 30 and April 3 — between March 27 and April 4. It may be noted that banks in Patna will also remain closed on March 30.