All Banks will be Closed till April 4, Except these two days! Read to Know More

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 26/3: All banks, including Private and Public, will remain closed from March 27 to April 4. But there will be two days when the Banks will remain opened.

Banks will be closed for three consecutive days from March 27 (Saturday) to March 29 (Monday), on account of various holidays. After opening on March 30, banks will again be closed for three straight days from March 31 to April 2. It will again remain closed on April 4.

According to bank holiday details on the Reserve Bank of India’s website, banks will remain shut on March 27 (fourth Saturday), then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.

On March 31, banks will be closed as it is the last day of the financial year and on April 1 due to the closing of accounts. On April 2, banks in the country will be closed on account of Good Friday and again on April 4, which is a Sunday.

So, banks will be open for just two days — March 30 and April 3 — between March 27 and April 4. It may be noted that banks in Patna will also remain closed on March 30.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
