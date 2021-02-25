All vehicles of Delhi Government to run on Electricity within 6 months

-
New Delhi, 25/2: All the vehicles of Delhi Government which run on Petrol, diesel and CNG will now be replaced by electric ones within the next 6 months. The order was passed by the Delhi Government today.
Any department and autonomous body of the Delhi government can hire an electric vehicle (EV) for the first time with the permission of the finance department. Thereafter, permission is not needed to extend existing contracts, the government said in the order.
The transport department will oversee the switch to EVs. All departments will give a report every month to the transport department on how the transition to EVs is going, identify gaps and give suggestions to meet the target within six months.
The Delhi government in August last year announced an electric vehicle policy that will try to make the city the “EV Capital of India”. The policy will work to improve the air quality of the region.