Punjab Housewife wins Rs 1 crore Lottery. Read the details here!

COVID-19 Updates World 113,199,590 World Confirmed: 113,199,590 Active: 21,886,393 Recovered: 88,802,336 Death: 2,510,861

USA 28,974,623 USA Confirmed: 28,974,623 Active: 9,115,931 Recovered: 19,340,329 Death: 518,363

India 11,046,914 India Confirmed: 11,046,914 Active: 151,671 Recovered: 10,738,501 Death: 156,742

Brazil 10,326,008 Brazil Confirmed: 10,326,008 Active: 794,911 Recovered: 9,281,018 Death: 250,079

Russia 4,212,100 Russia Confirmed: 4,212,100 Active: 359,560 Recovered: 3,767,664 Death: 84,876

UK 4,144,577 UK Confirmed: 4,144,577 Active: 1,356,364 Recovered: 2,666,466 Death: 121,747

Italy 2,848,564 Italy Confirmed: 2,848,564 Active: 389,433 Recovered: 2,362,465 Death: 96,666

Turkey 2,665,194 Turkey Confirmed: 2,665,194 Active: 96,616 Recovered: 2,540,293 Death: 28,285

Germany 2,416,037 Germany Confirmed: 2,416,037 Active: 119,927 Recovered: 2,226,500 Death: 69,610

Pakistan 575,941 Pakistan Confirmed: 575,941 Active: 23,281 Recovered: 539,888 Death: 12,772

China 89,871 China Confirmed: 89,871 Active: 281 Recovered: 84,954 Death: 4,636

Amritsar, 25/2: A housewife from Amritsar, Punjab has won a lottery of Rs 1 crore from a ticket that cost her ₹ 100.

Renu Chauhan, on Thursday, submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize according to the statement from the state government.

Mrs Chauhan expressed her happiness for the lucky amount and said that the blessing has come as a huge relief to her middle-class family.

“My husband runs a cloth shop in Amritsar and this bumper prize money will be a great help so that our family can lead a smooth life,” she said.

The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 + monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11, an official spokesperson from the Punjab State Lotteries Department informed.

“Reenu, the winner of Ticket D-12228, has submitted the documents today and the prize money will be credited to the winner’s account soon,” the official said.